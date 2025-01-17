Nikocado Avocado undergoes second physical transformation after losing 250 lbs

Nikocado Avocado stunned viewers with yet another major physical transformation following his surprising weight loss in 2024, revealing that he received plastic surgery.

Nikocado left the entire internet speechless in fall 2024, revealing that he’d secretly lost 250 lbs and had been uploading pre-recorded videos for the last two years.

The YouTuber, who was known for his over-the-top mukbang content, admitted that he’d created a character that he played in his content as a “social experiment”, which had viewers completely fooled.

Months later, he’s undergone yet another big bodily change, announcing that he’d gotten plastic surgery in a January 17 YouTube video.

Nikocado Avocado gets facelift after viral 250 lb weight loss

In the weeks leading up to this video, Nikocado had posted a series of clips to social media teasing that he was undergoing some sort of surgical procedure.

Now we know that the YouTuber was getting a facelift, courtesy of Dr. Ben Talei of the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery.

Nikocado revealed that, due to his weight loss, he’d acquired some loose skin that pooled around his jaw and neck. This procedure was a way to pull back the extra skin and give his jaw a more sculpted appearance to match the rest of his body.

Overall, he explained that he was extremely happy with the surgery and predicted that the transformation would make some noise online.

“Now I actually have a jawline,” he said during his recovery. “I feel like a regular person. I have what everyone else has, which I’ve always wanted. I’m trying not to cry, but that’s just the truth.”

Thus far, Nikocado’s transformation has been met with positive reception, with one viewer writing: “I honestly love this for him. You can tell he’s really trying to improve his life and turn this around.”

“I oddly find this very extremely inspiring,” another said. “It just shows that ANYBODY can turn their life around. Nobody expected Nikocado to turn into what he’s become.”

Nikocado’s September 2024 weight loss struck a chord with the entire internet, sparking reactions from other high-profile content creators in what many called one of the wildest reveals in social media history.