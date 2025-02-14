Nikocado Avocado reveals life-changing surgery he needed after viral weight loss

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado has returned to reveal a shocking body secret and how he underwent a life-changing surgery to fix it.

Nikocado Avocado shocked the world in 2024 after dropping 250 pounds while away from YouTube.

During his absence, the content creator would continue to post pre-recorded Mukbang content where he would overindulge in copious amounts of food, making his weight loss an even bigger surprise.

In a new video, the YouTuber, real name Nicholas Perry, revealed he had to undergo a series of body lift procedures to remove a “horrendous” amount of loose skin from losing 250 pounds

Nikocado Avocado undergoes major surgeries after 250 pound weight loss

Showing off his next body transformation, Perry revealed he had loads of loose skin which he carefully hid in his videos.

The content creator told NBC that he accomplished this by “hiding my loose skin by positioning my body at certain angles, like paying close attention to my clothing and the lighting.”

The excess skin ended up affecting his daily life with Perry explaining it would “get in the way” at the gym, cleaning his house, and other activities.

To remove the extra skin, Perry overcame his phobia of medical surgeries and contacted Dr. Timothy Katzen, one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States, to conduct high-risk procedures.

According to Avocado, they were able to take 10 pounds of extra skin off him and revealed the aftermath of the surgeries, which prevented him from showering for a full month.

In the end, the YouTuber was overwhelmingly proud of his newest transformation.

“If you told me ‘you’re going to have to do a second time to keep these results’ I totally would. It’s so worth it,” he beamed.

Perry says he hopes his weight loss journey and facing his fear of medical procedures will “inspire people who are in similar positions.”