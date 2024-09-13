NICKMERCS takes aim at N3on & Jack Doherty for “horrible” content

NICKMERCS has called out young content creators N3on and Jack Doherty for their “purposefully provocative” streams and “horrible” content.

During his appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, NICKMERCS took aim at both N3on and Jack Doherty for their “purposefully provocative” content and how, after instigating confrontations, the two then have their bodyguards step in to diffuse the situation and handle any possible altercations that arise.

When hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan discussed good streaming content, the two mentioned that they still cannot understand the “follow me around” content.

When NICKMERCS asked them to elaborate, they first mentioned N3on as an example, to which NICK had some choice words about the type of content featured on his streams.

“I hate the kid. He goes around with bodyguards and is purposefully provocative and then when it’s ready to happen, the bodyguards come in and save the day.”

Nick also threw Jack Doherty in the mix, stating that he is “one of the worst” culprits and further added that “him and N3on are horrible” and are an example of a new “era of content creation” that is permeating the space.

Wherein young content creators produce videos for “clicks and clips” by being “provocative” and “disrespectful” to people on stream who “don’t even deserve it.”

Nick then stated that Jack Doherty’s father should “smack him in the head” for the way he treats people on stream but also noted that it’s a tricky “mode” to take yourself out of when the “success is so prevalent.”

“It’s a new age and it’s becoming pretty popular and these kids have got to be careful,” added Nick.

Despite noting that Doherty and N3on are both young, he does not find this a good enough excuse for their actions on stream.

“If you’re now in a position, you are obligated to act a certain way. That’s it, I don’t care if you’re young.”

Doherty, who is only 20 years old, has amassed a huge following and has just under 15 million YouTube subscribers.

In June 2024, N3on and Doherty were both his with Kick bans after getting into a fight while on stream. Their feud intensified to the point where they now wanted to set up an official fight and settle things in the ring.

At the time of writing, neither N3on or Doherty have hit back against NICKMERCS basting, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if they do.