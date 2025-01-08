Nick Eh 30 hits back at YouTuber over “false” donation scam accusations

Nick Eh 30 fired back at a YouTuber over “false” accusations that he scammed the creator out of donations during a livestream.

YouTube creator Arcch made two separate videos slamming the Fortnite creator, with one claiming he scammed him, and the other labeling him a liar over the same situation. As of writing, both videos have amassed nearly 500K views in total.

“I found out he exploits his viewers for money,” Archh claimed in his ‘Nick Eh 30 Scammed Me’ video. He explained that he “donated $4 to Nick Eh 30” while Nick was streaming Fortnite but alleges he “proceeded to flat out ignore my donation” despite donating multiple times.

Nick Eh 30 responds with YouTube video

Nick Eh 30 posted a YouTube video in response on January 7, titled: “Responding to the drama.”

“He’s clearly using my name to create a false narrative to gain views and propel his channel forward. This is a wild claim [Nick Eh 30 exploiting his viewers for money] with absolutely zero proof!” Nick said as he proceeded to watch and reply to points mentioned in Archh’s first video.

Nick added: “At no point, whatsoever, did Arcch reach out via Twitter, email, any social media platform, or through another donation saying that he would like a refund because everyone knows I would refund that donation within a heartbeat.

“I know it’s not about the money. Otherwise, you would have asked for a refund, you take down your videos, but I know you’re not going to. And I’m not the one to censor anything,” he said.

Arcch uploaded the original “Nick Eh 30 Scammed Me” video to his YouTube channel on December 29. After Nick’s response, the YouTuber followed up the same day with a detailed reply in the video’s comments section, which was pinned to the top.

“Nick just spoke about positivity and whatever but ignored the second video I made where he completely lost his mind, he’s clearly trying to form a narrative that makes him look like the friendly positive guy and keep this narrative going that I’m some clout chaser who did this for money (despite me making no money from both the videos),” Arcch started by stating.

Arcch added: “With the donation I couldn’t access my exact messages so I was rewriting them from memory, they are still close enough to what I originally said and he still made it seem impossible to give me a challenge. Also how was I supposed to know that if I messaged him I could have got a refund.”

“I’m not gonna respond again as I know how the internet works and him simply responding will put me in the dirt lol. I still stand by what I said originally,” the YouTuber ended by saying.

Dexerto / YouTube / Arcch Arcch’s full YouTube comment in response to Nick Eh 30’s video.

Nick Eh 30, renowned as the “family-friendly streamer” with a strict no-profanity policy, usually avoids drama and negativity, making this uncharted territory for him.

However, the Fortnite legend did take a rare shot at Clix and his “crybaby” fans last September after the pro player and streamer was eliminated from the FNCS Globals 2024 tournament.