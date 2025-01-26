New MrBeast video has wholesome ending as cancer survivor wins $431,000

MrBeast has had numerous allegations made against him.

The new MrBeast video featured a wholesome ending as one of the final contestants let the other win $431,000.

On January 25, MrBeast released a new YouTube video called “Every Minute One Person Is Eliminated”.

The video began with 20 contestants and $500,000, however, that eventually went down to $431,000 after a challenge earlier in the video resulted in a contestant winning $69,000.

Early in the video, the eventual winning contestant explained what they would do if they won the money. “I got a second chance at life when I beat Stage 3 Cancer. I really want to start a mobile bus salon service for people who have cancer,” she explained.

When it came down to the final two contestants, one had to agree to walk away with nothing and let the other win all the money.

Cancer survivor wins $431,000 in new MrBeast video

“I’d probably put the money towards starting my own winery business,” said the other contestant. “I’ll definitely invest in your business. You got my word,” replied the eventual winner.

(Conversation starts at 31:05)

“I’ve trusted you this whole time, and you’re a cancer survivor,” said the other contestant, agreeing to let the other win the money.

Viewers were happy with the way things ended. “We still have good people out there,” one X user commented. “This is actually mad wholesome man I can’t help but respect it,” another wrote.

At the time of writing, the video is #1 trending on YouTube with over 36 million views in just 24 hours.

MrBeast also found himself trending after a video he released a couple weeks ago where he helped 2,000 people walk again, using the video to make a statement about U.S. healthcare.