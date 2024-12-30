NELK Boys under fire for giving vapes to ‘uncontacted’ indigenous tribe

Popular YouTube pranksters the NELK Boys are facing criticism after giving vapes to members of a largely uncontacted tribe in the Pacific.

On December 24, Canadian prank group The NELK Boys published a video chronicling their adventures in Fiji, where they teamed up with Forrest Galante, a famous outdoorsman and TV host.

The YouTubers visited an island in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji, where they made contact with a tribe that Galante claimed only had “one Western visitor in the last 30 years.”

Upon reaching the island in a small speedboat, the influencers joined the tribe for various activities — one of which included passing out liquor, cigarettes, and even vapes to members of the village.

(Topic begins at 35 minutes)

In one instance, the boys cheered on the village chief as he chugged a bottle of liquor, while in another, they passed out packs of cigarettes as a sort of peace offering after they seemingly offended the tribespeople by being too loud in the morning.

NELK Boys slammed for “corrupting” tribe with vapes & booze

At the time of writing, their video boasts over 4 million views, but comments are largely mixed. Some viewers don’t buy that the tribe was as ‘uncontacted’ as Galante claimed, while others are slamming the YouTube group for the “trashy” stunt.

“Got them addicted to vapes and then bounced on them?” one user joked on X.

“They messed up for corrupting those pure people,” another wrote.

“Why would you do this to people?” yet another asked.

At the time of writing, NELK has not responded to the criticism against them over their latest video — but it’s far from the first time their contact has sparked backlash from the public.

In September 2024, the group came under fire after pretending to sell dog and cat meat out of a food truck, causing one angry couple to call the police after falling for the prank.