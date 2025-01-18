N3on challenges UFC fighter Tracy Cortez and gets completely humbled

YouTuber N3on got completely humbled after confidently claiming he could take down UFC fighter Tracy Cortez.

In a January 17 video, streamer N3on teamed up with UFC star Tracy Cortez for a lighthearted challenge where he attempted to take her down.

However, the attempt didn’t go as planned for the YouTuber, as he not only failed to take Cortez down but also found himself submitted twice with a rear-naked choke.

N3on’s attempts at takedowns were weak and easily countered, allowing Cortez to repeatedly take his back and lock in a rear-naked choke. At one point, she even reminded him to tap before he risked losing consciousness.

Combat sports media outlet Happy Punch shared a clip of the exchange on X, showing the grappling mismatch. The post, captioned, “Streamer N3on guaranteed he could take down ranked UFC fighter Tracy Cortez“ with a skull emoji, quickly went viral, amassing 2.5 million views.

X users react to N3on getting choked out

Viewers quickly gathered under the post to share their reactions to the interaction. Some users took jabs at influencers, criticizing the tendency of some to boast about how well they’d fare against professional fighters.

“Lol these influencers are all like this. They can talk, but can’t back it up,” one person wrote. “People letting him around UFC fighters making him think he could do sh*t…” another added.

Others couldn’t resist pointing out how Cortez had friendzoned N3on. “Baddie calling you her annoying little brother would be my 13th reason,” one person commented.

“Choked out, then friend-zoned is a brutal combo,” another said. “‘You know that annoying little brother… you’re like.. you’re that’ has me absolutely f**king dead,” a third shared.

This isn’t the first time a UFC fighter has put a content creator in their place. Earlier this month, Kayla Harrison submitted YouTuber ImReddTV in an armbar, forcing him to tap out.