Myth reveals how much YouTube paid him for two-year contract

Prominent streamer Myth shocked his viewers after revealing that YouTube had paid him millions of dollars to exclusively stream on their platform for two years.

The streaming wars continue to rage as sites like Kick and Rumble snag major creators with profitable contracts, while others move from place to place as their own deals expire.

In August 2024, popular streamer Myth revealed that he was taking an indefinite hiatus from broadcasting after his two-year contract with YouTube came to an end.

Article continues after ad

He was uncertain where he’d end up next, but he made it clear that he wanted to keep making content in a way that was “authentic” to him… and on December 6, he finally made a comeback on Twitch to celebrate the return of OG Fortnite.

Instagram: TSM Myth is a prominent streamer who famously left Twitch to stream exclusively on YouTube – but now he’s back, and he has big news to share.

Myth reveals millionaire status after YouTube deal expires

During his grand return, Myth explained his decision to stream on YouTube, revealing the jaw-dropping amount of money the company had paid him to stream on their site over the course of two years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I was streaming contractually on YouTube. It was a business decision. YouTube came to me, and they said, ‘Hey, we want to offer you a deal.’ And chat, the thing about it is, it was one of those deals that you simply cannot turn down in life.”

That deal totaled out to a whopping four million dollars — and now that he’s able to stream wherever he chooses, Myth is celebrating his financial security with his viewers as a free agent.

Article continues after ad

“I’m so honored to be back on this platform,” Myth said. “I didn’t know how it would feel hitting the live button again. I don’t know how to describe it accurately to you guys, but the amount of energy that I got to be going live again has got me f*cking hype, bro.”

Myth is just the latest streamer to return to broadcasting after their contract ended. Ludwig’s three-year contract with YouTube similarly came to an end on November 30, prompting him to finally make a comeback on Twitch for a special League of Legends event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Myth’s lucrative deal with YouTube is far from the most profitable contract streamers have penned with platforms, though. xQc famously inked a $100M deal with Kick back in 2023, and Dr Disrespect hinted that he earned a hefty $25M after signing with Rumble in November.