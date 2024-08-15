Myth announces indefinite streaming break as YouTube deal expires

Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has announced an indefinite break from streaming as the popular content creator admitted he’s lost the passion for his regular grind and wants to return with bigger “moments” in mind.

Myth is stepping away from the streaming space for an extended period for the first time in his career. Having been in front of the camera since he was a teenager, the now 25-year-old is taking an indefinite break from content creation as he seeks more fulfillment beyond the regular grind.

First emerging as one of the biggest personalities surrounding Paragon, a now-defunct game, it wasn’t until Fortnite exploded in popularity that Myth truly did too. Raking in millions of followers on Twitch and millions more subscribers on YouTube, he remained a staple throughout the high points of titles like Among Us, Rust, and many others.

For the past two years, Myth was signed to an exclusive deal with YouTube. The expiration of this deal has prompted his first extended break, and while Myth promised it’s not a full-fledged retirement, he has no idea when he might be back in the spotlight.

“It is true in my heart, to my core, that I need to take a break,” Myth said in an August 14 video shared on social media. “I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back, which is insane, I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve never taken a period of time off without knowing when I’ll be back, but I do want to be back.”

The main factor behind the decision is a lack of fulfillment from his current approach to content creation, Myth admitted: “I want to make content and I want to stream in a way that’s authentic to me.”

“There needs to be a new way of navigating this space as a content creator.” Had he not taken a break, he admitted he would have simply hopped “back on Twitch and nothing would really change. I would go live, I would play games, and it wouldn’t feel valuable to me.”

Looking forward, his goal is to “create moments,” much like he has done in the past, but to a greater extent.

TSM Myth has done it all in streaming space over the past decade.

“I do feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, but at the same time I look back at my past and I have this feeling that I really didn’t do much.”

Admitting he also struggles upon reflection, Myth assured fans he’s working on being kinder to himself. “I’ve done a lot of work to not feel that way, and to remind myself of all the cool s*** I’ve done and all the great friends I’ve made along the way.

“When you’re a streamer, it becomes isolating, it’s easy to forget all the things you’ve done.

“Now since I don’t have to worry about viewers, the monetary side of things, it feels like I’m privileged to be in a position where I can make content that really resonates with you guys and with me.”

Echoing the point throughout, Myth continuously reminded fans this announcement is in no way a retirement. The ex-Fortnite pro is eager to get back to work, just with a renewed focus.

“This is not a retirement video. I’ll have to work for it again. I love streaming. I want to feel happy to do it, I want to feel there’s a reason behind me doing it.”