Mutahar returns from 12-day YouTube hiatus with apology for “hit piece” about NuxTaku

SomeOrdinaryGamers’ Mutahar has returned to YouTube after a nearly two-week hiatus following a public spat with former friend and collaborator NuxTaku.

In early December 2024, Mutahar uploaded and subsequently privated a video lashing out at NuxTaku after members of Mutahar’s subreddit claimed he and Nux had allegedly reacted to an inappropriate anime video depicting minors during a 2021 collaboration.

Mutahar addressed the issue in a December 3 now-deleted upload, titled ‘Post Nux Clarity,’ where he “completely condemned” the video and explained that he hadn’t been informed in advance about the video’s content.

YouTube: SomeOrdinaryGamers Mutahar decried former collaborator NuxTaku in a now-privated video on December 3.

“It should have been something that I never watched in the first place, I should have never condoned [it], and honestly it’s pretty sh*tty to even contribute to normalizing this type of material,” he said.

“…at the end of the day, my relationship with NuxTaku is pretty much over, and it’s not something I ever want to rekindle, especially after reviewing all of the things that have come out of this.”

On December 14, Mutahar returned to YouTube with a video that included a four-minute segment discussing his previous comments about Nux and apologizing for bringing their drama into his content.

SomeOrdinaryGamers returns to YouTuber after NuxTaku drama

In the video, Mutahar dismissed his December 3 upload, calling it a “pretty bad decision” and a “hit piece” against Nux that he should have “handled in private” rather than “throwing [Nux] under the bus.”

He also confirmed that he and Nux have handled the matter away from social media and that he wants to move on from the drama to focus on his future content.

“I want to take accountability for a seriously f*ckin’ sh*tty video I made about a week and a half ago. It’s one of those videos where I want to move on past from. I’ve talked to everyone privately, which I should have in the first place. That’s pretty much what it comes out to.”

(Segment begins at 0:50)

Mutahar’s December 14 video is a two-hour long investigation into the ‘dead internet theory,’ a type of long-form content that he hopes to make more of in the future.

Fans’ responses to Mutahar’s apology have been positive overall, with many excited for longer videos that the YouTuber hopes will “ultimately bring more positivity into the world.”