MrBeast’s leaked YouTube earnings aren’t what fans expected

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s alleged YouTube earnings have leaked, and fans are shocked by the amount of money his channel makes.

With well over 363M subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is the biggest personality on the platform by far, and his viewership numbers continue to prove it.

Between January 20 and February 15, 2025, Jimmy’s main YouTube channel amassed over 2.44 Billion views on the handful of videos uploaded in that timeframe, according to metrics from ViewStats.

Many have wondered just how much money YouTube has paid MrBeast ever since his rise to fame, and a leaked screenshot shows just how much he may be bringing home monthly.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast’s alleged monthly YouTube earnings leak

The leaked screenshot of MrBeast’s YouTube Studio page shows 2.688B views for the last 28 days and over 162M watch hours total – which is massive, considering his subscriber count of 363M.

With 2.6B views, that means over a quarter of the entire population of Earth watched his videos at least once, according to the leaked screenshot.

Article continues after ad

It also shows the estimated total revenue for MrBeast’s channel over the last 28 days at over $4.2M. If the leak is real, that means Donaldson’s main channel is earning the influencer nearly $50M a year.

Article continues after ad

This leak left fans shocked at how much MrBeast allegedly makes each month, and some people even consider the $4.2M to be quite low.

“That is not as much as I thought… is this off just one video?” one user asked.

“Less than I imagined, to be honest,” replied a third.

Others questioned whether or not the leak is real, but MrBeast has yet to respond as of writing. However, ViewStats co-founder and member of MrBeast’s “Ideas & Thumbnails Team” said it’s a fake screenshot.

Article continues after ad

However, he went on to explain that it was “close enough” and that “real-time numbers and view abbreviations” needed to be fixed.

With a multitude of other channels on YouTube, there’s no doubt that MrBeast brings home well over $100M a year just from uploading videos. Donaldson’s entrepreneurial skills extend outside of YouTube as well with his Feastables Chocolate and Lunchly – a meal kit made alongside Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration.

Article continues after ad