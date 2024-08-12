MrBeast’s girlfriend defends YouTuber as fans urge her to leave him amid allegations

YouTube star MrBeast’s girlfriend, Thea Booysen, has spoken out amid the ongoing accusations against her internet-famous boyfriend.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is currently under fire amid multiple accusations against him and his company, with a former employee claiming the YouTuber knowingly hired a registered sex offender who was featured in his previous videos.

Combined with the prior backlash against his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, MrBeast is under the proverbial microscope of the internet… and fans are begging his girlfriend to reconsider their relationship.

Instagram: thea_booysen MrBeast’s girlfriend, Thea Booysen, has commented on the controversy surrounding her internet-famous boyfriend.

MrBeast’s current girlfriend is South African influencer Thea Booysen, who boasts her own YouTube channel with 37K subscribers. Although her content mostly focuses on Disney’s Lorcana card game, several commenters have been making mention of the current controversy around her boyfriend.

On August 10, 2024, one viewer wrote out a comment in Afrikaans begging her to break up with her man.

“As a fellow South African and an admirer of your intelligence and good nature, please get away from the Beast as soon as you can,” the viewer wrote, as translated by YouTube.

“I appreciate the message,” Booysen replied. “There is so much that is not being said, I wish I could talk more about the situation. Half the things that are said are not true, I wouldn’t be with him if they were.

“It is so important to me to be a good person. Hopefully things will be fixed soon, but for now I’m focusing on my studies and trying to stay away from everything.”

YouTube: theabeasty

This is the most recent comment from MrBeast’s inner circle amid the ongoing torrent of criticism toward the YouTuber. Boysen’s statement follows another remark made by Donaldson’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy Spidell, who published a series of cryptic posts on social media appearing to reference her ex-man.

In the posts, Spidell seemed to call MrBeast a “weirdo” and urged other women to use her past relationship with the YouTuber as a “cautionary tale.’

Her remarks seem at odds with what Booysen had to say. Thus far, MrBeast has yet to publish an official statement regarding the latest accusations against him, but has promised a “full investigation” into his own company as per a leaked internal email.

