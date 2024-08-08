MrBeast’s ex-girlfriend appears to slam “weirdo” YouTuber in cryptic posts

MrBeast’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy Spidell, has published a few cryptic posts on social media appearing to bash her “weirdo” ex-boyfriend amid the ongoing backlash against him.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is coming under fire on multiple sides following accusations that he knowingly hired a registered sex offender to work on his team, as well as allegations toward his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, of behaving inappropriately with underage fans.

On August 8, 2024, the YouTube star’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy Spidell, appeared to speak out about her experience dating Donaldson — but it’s important to note that she avoided naming names.

Instead, Spidell urged YouTube to “reevaluate who you’re putting on the trending page” and described one of her past relationships as a “cautionary tale” for other young women.

Instagram: maddyspidell

“I do not aim to take anyone down, just simply and explicitly tell you that there are scary people out there, people who will hurt you, use you, spit you out and then tell you it’s your fault,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories.

“It’s all of our jobs to protect our friends, our moms, our wives, our sisters, our daughters, OURSELVES from people like that.”

Instagram: maddyspidell

In the hours following Spidell’s posts, she published another statement on Twitter/X, addressing backlash about the vague nature of her statements.

“Three years away from that weirdo, my skin is clear, my relationships and friendships are flourishing, I’m frolicking in a field,” she wrote. “‘She’s so vague,’ ‘She said nothing.’ From the looks of it, I don’t need to. Not putting myself through that sh*t again, but thanks!”

The two first began dating in June 2019 when Spidell appeared in one of his now-deleted Instagram posts, which showed the two watching a PewDiePie video together.

In 2020, MrBeast surprised Spidell with a house full of 100,000 roses as a grand gesture of his affection in a video that’s still live at the time of writing.

The two ultimately parted ways in 2022 — and given this timeline and her most recent post on Twitter/X, fans are thinking it’s very likely she’s referencing her internet-famous ex-boyfriend.

For now, she hasn’t officially named him as the “weirdo” she wrote about in her tweet, but that isn’t stopping fans from connecting potential dots as more and more accusations are flung MrBeast’s way.