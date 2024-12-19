MrBeast’s Beast Games is somehow the best show to watch with your family this Christmas

MrBeast’s Amazon Prime show Beast Games is out now, and it couldn’t have released at a better time. It’s the perfect show to watch with your family over Christmas.

I won’t lie, I was pretty uninterested in Beast Games at first. I’ve watched many MrBeast videos and other similar competitions before and never really cared for them. Although I had a feeling this one would bring a different level of quality to the table, I didn’t expect this.

Article continues after ad

My expectations were exceeded right away because of how quickly the action got underway. Beast Games wastes no time in telling the audience exactly what it is.

Big money is up for grabs throughout and we get an example mere moments into the first episode. 1,000 players were packed into a room and given the opportunity to fight for $5M or walk away with $25,000.

Instagram: MrBeast The contestants for Beast Games will be slowly eliminated until one remains.

This is exactly the kind of moral dilemma that is perfect for groups. These opportunities just beg to ask the person you’re watching with: “what would you do?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And that’s only the beginning. By episode 2, group strategies and chances to betray temporary allies come into play. If you have a family member who likes Deal or No Deal or Squid Game: The Challenge, they might get a kick out of this.

Each challenge so far is fairly well thought out, but simple enough that you could probably watch with the sound off and understand it. That doesn’t take away from the complexity of the games, though.

Article continues after ad

In the second episode, two teams compete the winner is the squad that convinces more of its players to drop out from the whole show. Whichever team has fewer players wins and they don’t know what the other team is doing. The catch is there’s also a telephone that lets you communicate with the other team, leading to some interesting potential for mind games.

Once again, it’s the type of show that screams for viewers to talk about it together. That’s the genius in this Christmas time release – it gives families something to sit around, watch, and engage with.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s the type of show I could recommend to my 70-year-old mom and dad, two people who don’t know anything about MrBeast. Regardless of age, anyone can enjoy this. The episodes are short enough to not take up too much time and, with episode 3 out on Boxing Day (the Canadian/British equivalent of Black Friday), there’s going to be even more content for people to watch together when they’re not out shopping.

Beast Games is good. Really good. That $100M budget is really shining right off the bat with its elaborate stages, competitions, and presentation. It really feels top-notch, and I honestly can’t wait to see how the next eight episodes play out.