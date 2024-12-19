MrBeast’s Beast Games: Challenges and rules explained

Beast Games officially released on December 19, and Dexerto has a list of the rules for each challenge leading up to the $5m grand prize.

MrBeast’s Beast Games on Amazon Prime has been an anticipated series by his millions of fans. The competition took 1000 contestants and put them in a grappling battle to win up to $5m.

MrBeast spent $15m to build ‘Beast City,’ located in Toronto, Canada. Only the top 493 contestants made it into Beast City to compete for the grand prize. “As their lives will change, so will their bank accounts,” said MrBeast in Episode 1.

To ensure that the right contestants were eliminated, there were over 1,000 cameras monitoring the competition. With so many insane challenges, Dexerto put a list together of the rules for each challenge to follow as you watch.

Pre-game challenge

Before the challenges in Beast Games started, MrBeast asked that the 1000 contestants either take a deal to eliminate themselves for a cash prize or stay in the game.

If a contestant chose to eliminate themselves, they would be going home with money in an instant. Though everyone received the same deal, only 52 people chose to leave and made their departure with $19,230 each.

“Luckily in this show, I have unlimited money to give away,” MrBeast noted.

Episode 1, Challenge 1

Contestants competed as teams in rows

In order for a team to move on, someone in their row had to sacrifice themselves from the game

Only nine of the 12 rows moved on to the next round of games

Players who eliminated themselves were left with nothing

Episode 1, Challenge 2

Contestants had to stack all blocks on top of a red starting block within 10 minutes

Blocks had to be stacked before the timer hit zero

If the tower fell over or all of the blocks weren’t stacked, players were eliminated

Contestants had to stand as still as possible to prevent their tower from falling

The game continued until 100 towers fell

Episode 1, Challenge 3

Players pushed a button if they chose to accept a bribe from MrBeast

Players who accepted a bribe from MrBeast were eliminated

The first bribe was $10k and went all the way up to $100k

If a player from a row took the bribe, their whole row was eliminated from Beast Games

Episode 2, Challenge 1

Each contestant received a token with a number on it

Each token corresponded with a floor inside of a massive tower

On the back of the token, a hint was given

Players could either keep or trade their token

Contestants were divided into two teams based on their tokens

Players had to catch red balls that fell from the ceiling without any balls touching the ground

The first team to drop a ball was eliminated

Episode 2, Challenge 2

Players had to convince their teammates to eliminate themselves

The team with the least amount of contestants at the end of the game moved on

Episode 2, Challenge 3

Players from two teams attempted to throw balls into a large red solo cup

All players had one shot each

A second gold solo cup was added to the challenge for players to choose which cup they threw their ball into

If a player made it into the gold cup, they went home with $250k for themselves

The team with the most cups made moved onto the next challenge, while the other team was eliminated

Episode 2, Challenge 4

Players were divided into two teams

Groups of 4 competed against each other from the opposing team

The team with the least amount of trivia questions answered correctly was eliminated

Episode 2, Challenge 5

Players from 4 teams picked a captain

MrBeast gave each captain bribes in the amounts of “large, giant piles of money”

All 4 captains were saved, but the team of the captain who took the bribe was eliminated

If the captains didn’t take the bribe by the time the offer reached its cap, nobody from the challenge was eliminated

Viewers tuning into Beast Games on Amazon Prime can catch new episodes every Thursday.