MrBeast’s Beast Games: Challenges and rules explained

MrBeast’s Beast Games: Challenges and rules explainedAmazon Prime
Beast Games officially released on December 19, and Dexerto has a list of the rules for each challenge leading up to the $5m grand prize.
MrBeast’s Beast Games on Amazon Prime has been an anticipated series by his millions of fans. The competition took 1000 contestants and put them in a grappling battle to win up to $5m.
MrBeast spent $15m to build ‘Beast City,’ located in Toronto, Canada. Only the top 493 contestants made it into Beast City to compete for the grand prize. “As their lives will change, so will their bank accounts,” said MrBeast in Episode 1.
To ensure that the right contestants were eliminated, there were over 1,000 cameras monitoring the competition. With so many insane challenges, Dexerto put a list together of the rules for each challenge to follow as you watch.
Pre-game challenge
Before the challenges in Beast Games started, MrBeast asked that the 1000 contestants either take a deal to eliminate themselves for a cash prize or stay in the game.
If a contestant chose to eliminate themselves, they would be going home with money in an instant. Though everyone received the same deal, only 52 people chose to leave and made their departure with $19,230 each.
“Luckily in this show, I have unlimited money to give away,” MrBeast noted.
Episode 1, Challenge 1
- Contestants competed as teams in rows
- In order for a team to move on, someone in their row had to sacrifice themselves from the game
- Only nine of the 12 rows moved on to the next round of games
- Players who eliminated themselves were left with nothing
Episode 1, Challenge 2
- Contestants had to stack all blocks on top of a red starting block within 10 minutes
- Blocks had to be stacked before the timer hit zero
- If the tower fell over or all of the blocks weren’t stacked, players were eliminated
- Contestants had to stand as still as possible to prevent their tower from falling
- The game continued until 100 towers fell
Episode 1, Challenge 3
- Players pushed a button if they chose to accept a bribe from MrBeast
- Players who accepted a bribe from MrBeast were eliminated
- The first bribe was $10k and went all the way up to $100k
- If a player from a row took the bribe, their whole row was eliminated from Beast Games
Episode 2, Challenge 1
- Each contestant received a token with a number on it
- Each token corresponded with a floor inside of a massive tower
- On the back of the token, a hint was given
- Players could either keep or trade their token
- Contestants were divided into two teams based on their tokens
- Players had to catch red balls that fell from the ceiling without any balls touching the ground
- The first team to drop a ball was eliminated
Episode 2, Challenge 2
- Players had to convince their teammates to eliminate themselves
- The team with the least amount of contestants at the end of the game moved on
Episode 2, Challenge 3
- Players from two teams attempted to throw balls into a large red solo cup
- All players had one shot each
- A second gold solo cup was added to the challenge for players to choose which cup they threw their ball into
- If a player made it into the gold cup, they went home with $250k for themselves
- The team with the most cups made moved onto the next challenge, while the other team was eliminated
Episode 2, Challenge 4
- Players were divided into two teams
- Groups of 4 competed against each other from the opposing team
- The team with the least amount of trivia questions answered correctly was eliminated
Episode 2, Challenge 5
- Players from 4 teams picked a captain
- MrBeast gave each captain bribes in the amounts of “large, giant piles of money”
- All 4 captains were saved, but the team of the captain who took the bribe was eliminated
- If the captains didn’t take the bribe by the time the offer reached its cap, nobody from the challenge was eliminated
Viewers tuning into Beast Games on Amazon Prime can catch new episodes every Thursday.