MrBeast’s Beast Games becomes Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted series

MrBeast’s Beast Games just broke another record, this time, becoming the most-watched unscripted series on Prime Video.

MrBeast is no stranger to being at the top of the charts in his influencer era. He was the highest earner on YouTube in 2024, broke 40 Guinness World Records for Beast Games, and continues to build on his monumental success as a philanthropist.

To add to his record-breaking career, MrBeast’s Beast Games just became the most-watched unscripted series on Prime Video. In 25 days, Beast Games has caught the attention of 50M viewers. His all-time record isn’t the only accolade the show has received, though.

Article continues after ad

Beast Games was also responsible for Prime Video’s surge in subscriber growth during 2024. The competition show has also been honored as the video-streaming platform’s second-best series debut of 2024.

Beast Games sees viewership in 240 countries

Since its debut on December 19, Beast Games has seen engagement from 240 countries, with half of its audience outside of the United States. Beast Games has also become the number-one show on Prime Video in 82 countries. According to Amazon, India, the United Kingdom, and Mexico are the regions with the most viewership.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Following the announcement of the record-breaking stats, MrBeast took to X to share his excitement about the news. “Prime Video just revealed that Beast Games has crossed 50,000,000 unique viewers so far,” the YouTuber said with a shock-face emoji.

A fan then commented, suggesting that Prime Video look into making more shows with prominent YouTubers, leading to a response from MrBeast: “One of my biggest goals with this show was to open doors for other creators and show we can make hit shows.”

Article continues after ad

Beast Games still has four more episodes before the winner of $5M is revealed during its finale on Thursday, February 13. So far, 1,000 contestants have endured physical and mental challenges, oftentimes coiling with their emotions.

With under 50 contestants left, Beast Games is sure to become even more intense as the millions of dollars draw near.