MrBeast wants to “fix” U.S. healthcare & calls for government reform

MrBeast, the biggest individual creator on YouTube, has called for healthcare reform in the U.S. after filming a video about helping amputees walk again.

The point of his video was to highlight the struggles of amputees, giving people who couldn’t walk artificial limbs and revealing how much it costs to get prosthetics.

According to doctors working with Martin Bionics, the company he partnered with to supply prosthetics for the video, an artificial leg can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 dollars. Considering he supplied over 2,000 new limbs in his video, it wasn’t cheap to make.

“It sounds crazy, but most of the people in this video either cannot afford insurance or did not have adequate coverage, meaning that, if we didn’t step in, they may not have ever walked again.”

This isn’t the first time that MrBeast has used his platform to help people with physical disabilities, medical ailments, or people in need in general, but he made a point of calling out the U.S. healthcare system this time around.

Though not everyone in the video was from the U.S., many of the people he helped were. MrBeast claimed that he, as a YouTuber, shouldn’t be the one supplying prosthetics and called for reform.

MrBeast calls out U.S. healthcare & demands change

Considering he’s got more subscribers than the United States population, it should come as no surprise that MrBeast has a ton of influence.

And, though that influence is partially used to push new projects of his like Beast Games, MrBeast has also used it to directly call out the U.S. government.

“I wanted to end this video a little differently than normal. I wanted to say that the fact that some of these people had insurance and were denied, some of these people had insurance but didn’t have the right coverage – it just doesn’t sit right with me,” he explained.

“Their only hope right now of getting a prosthetic leg so they can walk again, so they can go get a job, is for a YouTuber to step in and help them. Which is absurd. I don’t know what the answer is, but I wanted say this so the 100 million people watching this can get inspired. What I saw when filming this video was obviously not ok.”

He continued in a post on his personal Twitter account, speaking out on the situation and calling the lack of help for these amputees “disgusting.”

“Just uploaded a video where we helped 2,000 amputees walk again. Many lived in America and it feels so disgusting that in a country with this much wealth, a f**ken YouTuber is their only option to get a prosthetic leg. We need to fix this,” he claimed.

MrBeast did previously say he’d be willing to run for President, so who knows what could happen? That said, nothing is set in stone as of now, though it’d be no surprise to see MrBeast pursue more philanthropy in the future.

The YouTuber was busy in 2024. Though he helmed the Beast Games show that hit the top of Amazon to cap off 2024, he’s also currently being sued by contestants for conditions on set.