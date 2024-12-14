MrBeast wants to collab with another star athlete and you’d never guess who

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson wants to collaborate with another star athlete who might come as a surprise to die-hard sports fans.

On November 30, 2024, YouTube juggernaut MrBeast broke the internet with his highly-anticipated video featuring football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo wasn’t the only pro athlete featured in the project, though; MrBeast’s video also starred the likes of Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, MLB slugger Bryce Harper, and famous golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Given MrBeast’s status as one of the net’s top viral personalities, it comes as no surprise that he has even bigger plans in mind for future videos with other sports stars — but one of his candidates might shock viewers.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast has already collaborated with a slew of the world’s top athletes – but there’s one particular cricket player he hasn’t nabbed for a video yet.

MrBeast wants to make video with “Michael Jordan of cricket”

In a December 2024 interview with prominent Indian podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, MrBeast admitted that he hopes to one day collaborate with iconic cricket batsman Virat Kohli.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket batsmen of all time, currently holding the world record for most centuries scored in ODI cricket.

“I have been wanting to film with Virat for the longest time,” the YouTuber revealed. “I know like, people here worship him, and I love him.”

“Do you think I could get him in a video? You think he’d be down?” he asked Allahbadia, who immediately agreed that it’s a possibility.

“Well, if anyone’s listening, help a boy out!” the YouTuber joked.

This interview occurred during MrBeast’s December trip to India, where he linked up with the CEO and chairman of T-Series, his famous YouTube rival that he finally beat in subscribers earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

The two finally squashed their “beef” by subscribing to each other’s channels, officially putting their years-long ‘feud’ to rest in a wholesome and surprising collaboration.