MrBeast urges Cristiano Ronaldo to collab with IShowSpeed in internet-breaking YouTube interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has uploaded his long-awaited interview with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson and the YouTube star gave him some interesting advice for the channel.

The footballer joined YouTube on August 21, 2024, and his subscriber count quickly exploded after he posted about it on social media.

Ronaldo’s sub count continued to rise over the days after joining the platform, helping him reach an impressive 1B followers across all of social media.

The star went on to explain that his goal is to overtake MrBeast’s YouTube sub count, prompting fans to call for a collab between the two YouTubers.

On Wednesday, November 20, Ronaldo confirmed that he sat down for an interview with MrBeast. The video was uploaded the following day and the footballer asked Donaldson if he thinks he’ll ever come close to his sub count.

“It depends what you start doing. If you start having other footballers on here and you start reacting to your best plays, I think that would crush. If you find a rhythm, I think you can make some killer content,” he said.

“I think your greatest asset is anyone will film with you. You could do so many cool collabs, kind of like this one. You should have Tom Brady pop in for a video, IShowSpeed, all these big names. I don’t think it has to be hard stuff, do more football-related things.”

(Topic starts at 1:34 in video)

That’s not the only advice MrBeast gave Ronaldo, either, as Jimmy recommended he keep his mouth closed in pictures used for his video thumbnails.

“I used to do this with my mouth open and people hated it,” he said. Donaldson revealed this discovery back in September 2023 when he posted a Twitter/X thread showing that his videos received more views after making a change to the thumbnail.

On August 22, NFL star Tom Brady reached out to IShowSpeed with plans to put the YouTube sensation into a group chat with Ronaldo to “make something happen,” which prompted rumors of a potential collab between the three.

We’ll have to wait to see if a collab between Ronaldo and Speed will ever happen, but IShowSpeed has made it quite clear that he’d be interested in doing it should the athlete ever ask.