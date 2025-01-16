MrBeast unveils “God tier” $2M home gym complete with his face on the wall

YouTuber Jesse James West got a personal tour of MrBeast’s $2M home gym, complete with custom dumbbells and his face on the wall.

On January 15, 2025, fitness influencer Jesse James West visited several celebrities’ home gyms to check them out.

In the video, he visited the UFC President Dana White, Steve Aoki, Rob Gronkowski, Jake Paul, MrBeast, and more to do his regular workout routine, before placing their gyms on a tier list.

Jake’s boxing-focused gym came in last place, but MrBeast’s $2M ‘Beast Arena’ took home the trophy for a variety of reasons.

MrBeast’s gym features custom dumbbells

After walking into MrBeast’s gym for the first time, West was shocked. “Judging by the look of this, it’s pretty crazy,” the fitness influencer said.

They quickly began checking out all the equipment, and Donaldson was eager to show him the “crown jewel” of the gym – custom dumbbells featuring MrBeast’s iconic lion logo.

On top of that, a giant photo of MrBeast flexing is plastered on the wall beside all of the equipment.

“This is what I told my trainer I want to look like. It’s not very motivating because it looks kinda creepy,” MrBeast joked.

(Topic starts at 26:23)

Outside of the workout equipment, MrBeast showed West the luxury changing room and a full-size basketball court before receiving his gym’s rating compared to the other places he visited.

“I rank the MrBeast Beast Arena gym… God tier,” West said. “This is Chris Bumstead’s gym right here, plus a basketball court.”

MrBeast has spent the last several years working on his body transformation, regularly updating fans about his progress. He’s even gone as far as making bets with other influencers to spark their fitness journey. David Dobrik recently revealed his body transformation, sharing that it was all sparked by Donaldson offering him a new car once he hit his goals.