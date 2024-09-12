MrBeast tricked into intense workout with Chris Hemsworth

MrBeast was lured into a rigorous workout with Chris Hemsworth after the actor said they could finish with a Feastables chocolate bar.

YouTuber MrBeast has been known to collaborate with plenty of influencers and celebrities during his career. He worked with Kai Cenat in July to fool fans into thinking they set Cenat’s room ablaze with fireworks and in the same month, he did the egg toss challenge with Logan Paul and IShowSpeed.

In one of his latest collabs, MrBeast joined actor Chris Hemsworth during a 50-circuit workout at the actor’s gym in Byron Bay, Australia.

“I’m like, ‘yo, you wanna hangout?’ he’s like, ‘yeah, we can workout.’ I was like, ‘that’s not what I asked, but ok,’” the YouTuber explained in Hemsworth’s video.

Before they started their intense gym session, Hemsworth lured the YouTuber in by saying they could reward themselves with a MrBeast chocolate bar afterwards.

“I think we can do a workout and we can see how many calories we burn and that equates to how many chocolate bars we eat,” the Thor actor said.

Zoc, the trainer, then broke down that they’d be doing eight stations, four times each, for 30 minutes. The circuits consisted of workouts like a kettlebell deadlift, the sled push, the assault bike, ball slams, and more.

Shocked at what Hemsworth proposed, MrBeast responded, “What about thirty seconds on, a minute off? I came here to hang out with Chris and that turned into doing a full-body workout.”

Though the crew took a short break during their circuit training to pound hundreds of milligrams of preworkout, the YouTube philanthropist could be heard saying “I’m tired” before finishing with a sweat.

As promised, once the workout was done, MrBeast, Hemsworth, and friends, took down a MrBeast chocolate bar. “We put real peanut butter in it,” the YouTuber said.

Though MrBeast was tuckered out, he’s been known to face even more difficult challenges like burying himself alive and stranding himself on an island for seven days.