MrBeast threatens DogPack404 with lawsuit after hiring Elon Musk’s celebrity lawyer

YouTube star MrBeast has reportedly threatened legal action against fellow creator DogPack404 in response to their “false and defamatory” videos about him.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the most-subscribed creator on YouTube — but his status as an internet superstar is beginning to crumble as more and more allegations are hurled his way.

After his collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, was accused of behaving inappropriately with minors online, MrBeast himself began to come under fire. One YouTuber, in particular, has gone viral for his expose-style videos about the YouTube monolith: DogPack404.

Article continues after ad

DogPack has uploaded two videos about MrBeast, both of which have garnered a combined 25 million views within a month’s time. In his videos, DogPack accuses MrBeast of faking his content and knowingly hiring a registered sex offender who appeared in his past videos.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast’s YouTube channel has been losing subscribers and views amid the ongoing accusations against him.

It was later confirmed that this offender was, indeed, part of MrBeast’s crew, as told by their own brother, Jake the Viking, in a public post on social media.

Article continues after ad

DogPack’s claims have received quite a bit of attention due to his supposed status as one of MrBeast’s former employees… but now, Donaldson is hitting back.

Article continues after ad

As reported by the Daily Mail on August 27, MrBeast has hired celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, known for representing famous clients like Alec Baldwin, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Elon Musk.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail show that Spiro sent a cease and desist letter to one Dawson French, who they accused of “levying false and defamatory allegations” toward MrBeast using the alias DogPack 404.

“It should be apparent from this letter that MrBeast takes your unlawful content seriously and is committed to getting to the bottom of each and every violation of your agreements during your brief trial period with MrBeast and subsequent to your departure,” the document reads.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: thea_booysen Although MrBeast has been beset on all sides with accusations of faking his content and hiring employees with dubious criminal pasts, his girlfriend, Thea Booysen (left), has staunchly defended him.

The C&D also claims that French “pleaded for [his] job back” with the company after his trial period ended, and violated the terms of the NDA he signed as part of his employment with the YouTube star.

Article continues after ad

French is sticking to his proverbial guns, saying in a statement to the Daily Mail: “MrBeast has knowingly kept rapists and pedophiles on payroll (allegedly for legal reasons, although I think some of them were convicted).”

Thus far, MrBeast has yet to issue a public statement regarding the accusations against him, but has distanced himself from Ava Kris Tyson, saying he’s “disgusted” by her past actions.