MrBeast testing new AI to generate YouTube video ideas

MrBeast is among a series of YouTubers testing a new AI product that helps generate video ideas by combing through their channels.

Spotter, a company that’s spent millions buying old YouTube videos, is now giving creators a tool to make new content, right down to the concept art.

Announced on September 3, Spotter’s new AI technology is trained on a creator’s existing content to produce ideas that match their style, tone, and other motifs.

The tool combs through the audio of each video and transcribes it, so it doesn’t factor in any visuals on the screen. However, after looking through the transcription, the program generates new ideas that fit with the creator’s theme.

Spotter says it has “deep relationships” with top creators such as MrBeast, Dude Perfect, Kinigra Deon, and Colin and Samir.

“We’ve learned from them to build and tune our products to meet YouTubers’ specific needs and have designed our products to be fun to use and personalized to your channel,” Spotter claims on its website.

“After hundreds of conversations with the world’s top creators and experts, we learned they simply needed better options, built with them in mind. So, we started building a creative suite of tools with unique data, insights and AI models personalized to creators and their channels.”

Spotter’s EVP of product and creator tools, Paul Bakaus, says the program is designed to help YouTubers compete with the rise of AI content.

“It’s very much about helping creators come out on top in the wave of infinite AI content that’s coming,” he told Business Insider.

“There’s going to be so much generated AI video, both voice [and] audio, ideas, storylines, everything, that for humans to actually still come out on top will be infinitely more challenging. And so ironically, we are building software that uses AI to have creators come out on top of that wave.”

Creators in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can join a waitlist to get access to Spotter’s AI creative suite, but will cost $49 a month.

It’s not clear yet what MrBeast videos, if any, have been created with the help of Spotter, but YouTube’s top creator may want all the help he can get, as football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to overthrow him in subscribers.