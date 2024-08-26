MrBeast staff warns of “scam” email offering spot as YouTube video cast

MrBeast’s Chief of Staff Shawn Hendrix has issued a warning about a “scam” email and website offering fans of the YouTuber the chance to apply to be in one of his videos.

With over 300M subscribers on his main YouTube channel, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson often selects fans from around the world to participate in his massive video projects.

Various members of his staff will often post about the opportunities online, doing so through email or social media.

On August 25, 2024, MrBeast’s Chief of Staff Shawn Hendrix issued a warning about a “scam” email going around offering users a spot in one of Donaldson’s videos in exchange for payment and personal information.

“Please share, don’t get scammed. We will never ask for money to compete in a video,” he said in a post on X. “Heads-up that if you’ve received an email from contact@mrbeastcast.com asking for payment and personal information in order to participate in casting for Beast Games, our Youtube channel or anything else related to MrBeast, it’s a scam!

“These emails are designed to trick you into sharing sensitive details. We are working on taking down the fraudulent website and forms, but in the meantime please do not click on any links or provide any personal information!! The Beast team will never ask our subscribers or contestants for money to participate in videos!! Be aware and protect your personal information.”

The website that Hendrix is warning about looks quite real at first glance, albeit a bit bare compared to MrBeast’s official websites. There’s a button front and center that gives you the chance to apply, but from there, it starts to get weird.

Instead of just linking to a form, the website asks you to do two out of four listed tasks from their sponsors. These range from simply downloading the Opera GX web browser to entering your details for a chance to win $1,000.

Hendrix has shared several opportunities in the past that gave fans a chance to be in one of MrBeast’s videos or another of his projects.

Back in May, he shared a link to apply for the Amazon Prime game show “Beast Games” which simply led to a form that fans could fill out. Just like every other opportunity from the YouTube mogul, it didn’t have any sponsor requirements like this website.

This news comes just weeks after allegations began to come out against MrBeast and several members of his team. Ava Kris Tyson left the team back in July after allegedly “grooming” a young fan, and a former employee claimed the YouTuber knowingly hired a sex offender.

A leaked internal email revealed that Donaldson is doing a “full internal investigation,” but has yet to publicly address all of the allegations.