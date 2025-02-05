MrBeast slams “scam” Feastables memecoin as he has no plans for his own

YouTube megastar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has doubled down on not launching his own crypto coin as a “scam” appeared with his Feastables brand on.

As cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular over the last few years, a number of notable influencers have jumped on board.

Some have promoted coins that they don’t own, while others have launched their own branded coins too. This has, at times, landed them in hot water – both with their fans and legally, too.

MrBeast, who has the most subscribed to channel on YouTube, has been linked with starting up his own crypto coin. He batted those rumors off back in January as social media users blasted him for being “greedy” as they believed the fake claims.

No, MrBeast hasn’t launched a Feastables memecoin

As the calendar has turned over to February, another MrBeast-themed memecoin has been launched.

The $FEAST coin takes all of his Feastables chocolate branding and, on top of that, they even tagged him on X claiming he’s involved in that launch.

That prompted a fiery response from the YouTube megastar. “I DID NOT LAUNCH A COIN TAKE THIS DOWN AND STOP TRYING TO SCAM MY FANS,” he posted in reply. “I AM NOT LAUNCHING A COIN, ANYONE SAYING I AM IS LYING.

Given his online presence and popularity, MrBeast could very easily have a successful cryptocurrency of his own. He’s clearly not a fan of the idea and is keeping fans aware of that.

Towards the end of 2024, Donaldson did come under fire for allegedly being involved in a “pump and dump” of coins that stemmed back to 2021.

YouTuber Coffeezilla highlighted a suspicion of “insider trading” on select coins that apparently led to MrBeast making over $10 million.

The MrBeast team denied any involvement from the YouTuber, stating that his wallet was managed by others.