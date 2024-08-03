MrBeast slammed with millions of dislikes as fans claim he’s “censoring” comments

Though the MrBeast video released on August 3, 2024, garnered millions upon millions of viewers in a matter of hours, it also quickly got over a million dislikes as fans accused the YouTuber of “censoring” comments.

While he’s confirmed that a third-party investigation is being conducted into Ava Kris Tyson’s activity while she was with the company, he has yet to speak personally on the concerns raised by fans.

Fans are making their voices heard in the best way they know how: dislikes and comments. His August 3 video, ‘Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker, Win $500,000‘, was immediately bombarded by dislikes and people putting pressure on MrBeast to break his silence.

MrBeast’s Nuclear Bunker video hit 1 million dislikes just 4 hours after it was released

This doesn’t include his past videos getting hit with dislikes, either. His $1,000,000 YouTuber challenge has over 500k dislikes and several of his most recent videos have garnered between 70-100k dislikes over the span of a few weeks.

Commenters also claimed that MrBeast is censoring and blacklisting certain words. Despite fan outcry, there aren’t any negative comments among the most liked, but sorting the comments by new tells a different story.

New comments are filled with people calling out MrBeast, aka Jimmy, but they’re all written without spaces to get around blacklisted terms.

“WeKnowWhatYouDidJimmy,” “HesCensoringTheReplies,” and “WhyAreYouDeletingCommentsJimmy? HidingSomething?” are just a few examples of what people are typing to get around words they believe are being actively censored.

Whether or not these comments remain on the video, those making their displeasure heard have taken to other social media platforms and have continued to call out the YouTuber.

Viewers have uploaded videos that show them clicking on comments to expand them, only for the comments to disappear in real time. Anything mentioning allegations quickly got smited down according to viewers browsing comments.

Other than the initial response, which announced a third-party investigation into the matter and a statement from his spokesperson, MrBeast has been silent about the allegations against him.