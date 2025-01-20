MrBeast shuts down rumors he’s launching a Memecoin and still gets called “greedy”

MrBeast shut down speculation that he has plans to launch a Memecoin but was still slammed for being “greedy” by social media users.

MrBeast is more than just the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world, he’s also a businessman and most recently, the creator of a reality TV series, Beast Games.

Now, rumors have begun running rampant online that MrBeast might be launching a Memecoin on Solana blockchain, a cryptocurrency platform that celebrities such as Iggy Azalea, Caitlyn Jenner and more have already launched tokens on.

Article continues after ad

Speculation that MrBeast would be the next celebrity to collaborate with Solana Foundations gained traction when the company’s official Twitter account began following the YouTuber.

MrBeast shuts down Memecoin rumors but gets flamed online

Adding to this, X account (formerly Twitter) Crypto Beast took to the platform on January 18 and claimed that MrBeast would be launching his Memecoin in “3-4 days.”

The post quickly gained enough traction that the content creator replied directly to the post to shut down the rumors once and for all. “I could probably launch a meme coin and make hundreds of millions of dollars but idk. Just feels icky, I’ll pass.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, even after confirming he will not be creating his own Memecoin, some still took issue with the idea, one particular response going viral for calling MrBeast a “greedy d*ck.”

X user Hexum wrote, “This guy will do anything for money and attention but dropping a coin so other people can make money off his brand is where he draws the morality line. What a f***ing dick.”

Almost immediately, the Beast Games creator hit back against this reply, questioning “What is life anymore” and explaining how he never “imagined [he’d] be getting called a greedy d*ck for NOT launching a meme coin but here we are.”

Article continues after ad

Now that the floodgates have opened to the concept of MrBeast having his own Token, many are either very supportive of the idea or grateful that he has no plans to launch a MemeCoin.