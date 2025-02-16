MrBeast sets 44 Guinness World Records during Beast Games

During filming for Beast Games on Amazon, MrBeast broke a whopping 44 Guinness World Records.

In December 2024, MrBeast debuted his new Amazon series called Beast Games. The show consisted of 1,000 contestants competing in a series of challenges for a $10 million prize.

Back in November 2024, MrBeast tweeted a picture of 28 framed certificates that he was awarded from the show. However, it is now confirmed that he won even more records that originally thought.

According to an article from the Gunniess World Records website, MrBeast ended up breaking 44 records in the show.

Every record MrBeast broke with Beast Games

Several of the records had to do with money, including “Largest prize fund awarded for a competitive reality TV show” with $10 million, and “Most expensive season of a competitive reality TV show” with $100 million. These are the records that were a bit more hotly contested than the others.

He did, however, have an entire list of much smaller and more bizarre records he earned as well. Here’s the full list of 44:

Fastest time to lift a boulder with a pulley (team) – 17.27 seconds Largest game of mystery briefcase opening – 1,583 people Most people opening mystery briefcases simultaneously – 407 people Largest game of “flag sprint” – 2,000 people Largest game of team betrayal – 1,100 people Largest physical cash prize on set for a competitive reality show – $5,000,000 (£3,845,000) Most participants in a single competitive reality show season – 2,000 people Largest display of cardboard cutouts of the same character – 50,000 Most participants eliminated in one episode of a competitive reality show – 1,000 people Most cinema cameras used in a single competitive reality show season – 43 cameras Largest area of land won on a competitive reality TV show – 67 acres Most expensive non-cash prize won on a competitive reality TV show – $1.8 million ($1,809,500) in Pearl Islands, Panama Largest area of scaffolding used for a single set on a TV show – 68,523.59 ft2 (6,366.05 m2) Most foam cubes used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 250,000 cubes Most trap doors used on a single set of a TV show – 1,000 trap doors Most people simultaneously dropped through trap doors – 83 people Most people dropped consecutively through trap doors – 83 people Largest pong cup – 10 ft (3.04 m) Most cameras recording simultaneously on a competitive reality TV show – 1107 (107 cams + 1000 GoPros) Most expensive prize/item intentionally destroyed on a competitive reality TV show – $26,490 Most prize money turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000 Highest amount of money won/lost on a coin toss on a competitive reality show – $5,000,000 Tallest towers used in a competitive reality show – 75 ft 11.62 in Most motion cams used on a single challenge on a TV show – 1,000 motion cams Most competitors mic’d up on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 Most expensive season of a competitive reality TV show – $100,000,000 Fastest monster truck pull by a team – 15 min 14.25 sec Largest story producer team for a competitive reality TV show – 63 Most amount of challenge testers on set of a competitive reality TV show – 198 Largest subsidiary prize fund on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000 Most tablets used in a challenge on a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 tablets Most pneumatic pistons used on the set of a competitive reality TV show – 3,000 Most LED light strips used on a competitive reality TV show – 1000 (1 strip per trapdoor) Highest drop of a ball into an oversized target – 39 ft (11.88 m) Most money used in a cash grab on a competitive reality TV show – $1,000,000 Most balls used in a single episode on a competitive reality TV show – 5,000 balls Most lavalier microphones recording simultaneously in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 microphones Most costume fittings for a competitive reality TV show – 1,000 Fastest time to costume fit 1,000 people on a competitive reality TV show – 72 hours Youngest series director of a $100 million competitive reality TV show – Tyler Conklin (USA), at 26 years and 60 days Most amount of money in in-game bribes awarded on a competitive reality TV show – $6,719,996 Most money in in-game bribes turned down on a competitive reality TV show – $1,809,767 Largest prize fund awarded for a competitive reality TV show – $10,000,000 Most money won in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show – $2,020,000

The final episode of Beast Games aired on February 13, with contestant Jeffrey Allen winning. In the final challenge, Allen had to guess which briefcase out of the 10 in front of him held the $10 million prize money. Allen guessed the right briefcase on his first try, making him the winner of the first ever Beast Games.

Prior to winning, Allen said that he would use the money to help find a cure a CTD, a rare brain disease, if he won. His 7-year-old son Lucas was diagnosed with CTD when he was just two years old.

Due to taxes, Allen will only receive around $5 million instead of $10 million. MrBeast responded to these claims that he would only receive half of the money.