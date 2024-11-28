MrBeast set over 28 Guinness World Records for Beast Games Amazon show

MrBeast revealed he set over 28 Guinness World Records while filming his upcoming Beast Games Amazon Show.

Despite being the subject of major controversy over the past few months, MrBeast continues raising the bar with his content and now, his biggest project to date, Beast Games, is about to be released on December 19, 2024.

The upcoming series, which Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson himself has dubbed “the largest game show in history,” features over 1,000 contestants battling it out for a $5 million cash prize. While there have been claims that the filming conditions of the show were “terrible,” the YouTuber has since hit back again with these allegations.

On November 27, 2024, the YouTuber shared an exciting update about the show, confirming his earlier claims that Beast Games was a record-breaking production.

MrBeast reveals Guinness World Records he has broken

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast uploaded an image of a huge stack of framed certificates. While it’s too hard to tell from the image what these certificates say, we counted at least 28 in the pile, which the content creator revealed in the post’s caption to be Guinness World Records.

“Guinness just dropped off some of the world records we broke while filming Beast Games lol. I’m so excited to drop this show.”

While Donaldson did not initially give away what records Beast Games broke, he eventually teased some in the replies below. These include the following:

Largest cash prize

Most contestants

Most cameras ever

Most money given away in a first episode

Most cables ran for a show

Largest island given away in a show

The first two mentioned, the largest cash prize and the most contestants, are things MrBeast had already alluded to. The record for the most cameras and cables indicates just how big a production Beast Games truly was.

Lastly, the record for the most money given away in a first episode is a clever tease from the YouTuber that the first outing will be one to remember.

Given that he’s only revealed six of the dozens of Guinness World Records Beast Games has broken, expect the YouTuber to break down all of these achievements in a future post, likely following the series’ release.

Beast Games will debut on Amazon Prime on Thursday, December 19, 2024.