MrBeast sends message to Netflix as Squid Game and Beast Games rivalry begins

MrBeast is sparking some friendly competition with Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2, and his own ‘Beast Games’ show on Amazon Prime, sending some shots Netflix’s way.

Beast Games is clearly inspired by the concept of Squid Game, as MrBeast pits 1000 random competitors against each other, with a single winner walking away with the $5 million prize.

The show is exclusive to Amazon Prime, and the first two episodes launched to significant fan-fare, becoming the number one show in over 50 countries on Prime Video.

But, it now faces competition from the show it is inspired from, as Netflix released Squid Game Season 2 on Boxing Day.

Beast Games vs Squid Game 2

MrBeast is using the head-to-head release to drum up a rivalry between the two shows, with the release of Beast Games episode 3 coinciding with Squid Game 2.

It started when Netflix teased Squid Game releasing in 24 hours, to which MrBeast replied, “Fighting the urge to say Beast Games episode 3 also drops in 24 hours.”

He followed this up with another reminder when Netflix dropped their 12-hour warning.

“Can’t wait! Beast Games episode 3 also drops then,” he posted as a reply to Netflix’s post.

And he wasn’t done there. Of course, Netflix also made a post as soon as Squid Game 2 was available worldwide, and MrBeast wanted to shift the attention his way once again.

“So is… Um… Beast Games episode 3!”

Responses to MrBeast’s posts have been mixed – most think he is just trolling while promoting his own show. Some negative responses though simply say, “No one cares” and “Looks a bit desperate to be honest.”

“I like a lot of your content, but my god doing this under every single Squid Game tweet is sounding desperate when you already generate enough views in one video that many would dream of to make in 1 year,” one particularly unimpressed commenter replied.

Others just see it as MrBeast promoting his show. “Nice marketing lol,” one said.

Of course, viewers are also comparing the shows. “I watched both. I would have to say Beast Games is more entertaining,” one replied. Another added, “I wonder what will do better in week 1 viewership. Both are so amazing.”

Episode 3 of Beast Games is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, while the entirety of Squid Game 2 is available exclusively on Netflix.