MrBeast says full YouTube video with Cristiano Ronaldo is his “biggest ever”

YouTube star MrBeast is cooking up a collaborative video with Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo — and he says it’s his biggest one yet.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the proud owner of YouTube’s most-subscribed channel, thanks to his big-budget viral videos and over-the-top challenges featuring top names in the creator space.

While MrBeast has rubbed elbows with quite a few celebrities ever since reaching online fame, he shocked the world after appearing on Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel on November 21 in an unexpected meeting of the minds.

Article continues after ad

In just one day, the video has racked up over 25 million views… but MrBeast’s upcoming portion of their collab might be even better.

MrBeast’s “biggest video ever” to feature Cristiano Ronaldo

On November 22, MrBeast was quoted as saying that he has “the biggest video ever planned with Cristiano Ronaldo on 30th November.”

The influencer responded to this quote in a reply on X, boasting that it will “easily be my best YouTube video all year” and thinks “the football world is going to love it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans are already wringing their hands in anticipation for the upcoming upload. Given MrBeast’s track record for challenging big personalities to absurd tasks, there’s no telling what he has in store for one of football’s most famous athletes.

His current interview with Ronaldo has already sparked a big conversation online, particularly for the moment where he urged the sports star to make a video with streamer IShowSpeed, who’s arguably his biggest fan.

Article continues after ad

While Ronaldo had a non-committal answer, saying, “Good to know,” fans are equally excited for the possibility of this collaboration.

However, it’s unclear if MrBeast’s video with Ronaldo will a candle to his forthcoming Amazon series ‘Beast Games,’ on which he spent a whopping $100M and broke several records.