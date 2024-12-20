MrBeast reveals the one big thing stopping long-awaited CaseOh collab

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed that he’s been trying to collaborate with Twitch star CaseOh. However, there is one big thing stopping it from happening.

As he’s dominated YouTube over the last few years, MrBeast has worked with quite a few recognizable faces from the content creator world.

Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, and KSI – the Prime trio – have made regular appearances in his videos. Others, though, are more one-and-done appearances. This has been the case for celebrities too as MrBeast continues to work with a wide range of names.

Article continues after ad

As he looks to continue his dominance, YouTube king has always got his eye on the next crossover and who he could work with next. He’s hoping to work with Twitch star CaseOh, however, that has been delayed for now.

CaseOh’s fear of planes stopped him joining MrBeast video

That’s right, the Twitch star, who won the Gamer of the Year award at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards, is on MrBeast’s radar. Yet, his fear of flying has stopped them from making a video together.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We wanted CaseOh,” the YouTube star told Jynxi as they watched the premiere of Beast Games together. “You’ve got to go to him, though,” the Rainbow Six Siege player replied.

“I know! I’ve been trying to get CaseOh on a video but he is afraid of planes,” MrBeast added.

Jynxi noted that it is a “valid fear” to have and that the streamer isn’t alone in being afraid of flying.

Karl Jacobs also chimed in, claiming Jynxi was also supposed to be in a recent MrBeast video himself but “rejected” the invite. He didn’t give a reason, though.

Article continues after ad

With the pair of them both being considered for MrBeast appearances, maybe the YouTube king will just have to travel to them to make it happen. It wouldn’t be out of the question as he’s done it before with others.