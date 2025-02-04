MrBeast reveals huge global problem he wants to fix with Feastables

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed one of his biggest goals with Feastables as he shocked fans with some stats about the chocolate industry.

Over the years, plenty of content creators have used their online success to branch out into different pieces of merch. More recently, the food and drink market has exploded with a host of new YouTuber-branded products.

MrBeast is involved in quite a few of them. He’s teamed up with Logan Paul and KSI on Prime and Lunchly, MrBeast was popular, and he’s gone out on his own again with Feastables.

Article continues after ad

The chocolate brand has seen quite a fair bit of success since launching back in 2022, and has expanded into a range of different bars. While success is the overall goal, the YouTuber is trying to change some things in the chocolate industry too.

MrBeast keen to change big thing about chocolate industry

“When I first started a chocolate company I had no idea how much unethical s*it happens in this industry and every other chocolate company just told me “this is just the way it is”. Which is why the last 15+ months I’ve been head down grinding how I can do my part to ethically source my cocoa,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber said things are “in a good place now” and that Feastables is the “only big American chocolate company” to ethically source their cocoa.

“I’m prob like 1,000+ hours deep into solving this so far and I want to over the next decade change how cocoa is sourced in America because how it is now is unacceptable,” he continued.

Donaldson also added that he wants to put a spotlight on things with his YouTube presence. “When I first saw 1,500,000 kids worked in child labor on cocoa farms I thought it was a typo,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“How the f*ck do chocolate companies making billions a year in profit on their backs not see an issue with this? Hopefully, I can make change with my channel over the next few years.”

Jimmy also revealed that he’s continuing to work with Tony’s Chocolonely as a part of their supply chain. “They’re amazing,” he concluded.