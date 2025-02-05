MrBeast reveals his “ideal” location for $15M Beast Games set

MrBeast said in an “ideal world,” he would have built Beast Games’ $15M Beast City in a different location, despite filming it in Toronto.

MrBeast’s Beast Games was an instant hit on Prime after it debuted in December 2024. In a matter of hours, it was the most-watched show on the streaming platform in 82 countries. And, halfway through the season, it became Prime’s most-watched unscripted series.

The competition show, which took 1,000 applicants and turned them into money-hungry players, held multiple challenges per episode. During which, competitors had the opportunity to take million-dollar bribes from MrBeast, or stay in the game and risk being eliminated before winning the $5M prize.

Article continues after ad

With so many Beast Games competitors, MrBeast had to find the perfect place to build Beast City. Though he chose to build a $15M city in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with houses, a cafe, and a basketball court on its wide range of property space, the YouTuber revealed that in an “ideal world,” he would have built Beast City elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast had to build $15M Beast City in Toronto

“Obviously in an ideal world, I would have built the city back in Greenville, [North Carolina],” MrBeast said in a behind-the-scenes clip during Beast Games filming.

Article continues after ad

“Because we put, whatever, I don’t remember the exact number, somewhere between $10 to $15M into building that city. And, in 30 days it’ll be torn down.”

(Segment begins 37:15)

The YouTuber added that the amount of space he needed for Beast City, which was allegedly bigger than the set for American Ninja Warrior, Wipeout, and Jeopardy combined, could have only been done at the Downsview Airport in North York, Canada.

Though he would have liked to have built Beast City where he and his corporation are based, MrBeast said the hangars at the airport were the only option when thinking about how much space he needed.

Article continues after ad

“It really is, probably like, the only place in the planet we could have filmed this,” he stated. “It’s like they built that airport for us, really. It could not be better for us, so good.”

Article continues after ad

Though MrBeast did invest millions into his Beast Games set, after 30 days of filming, he and his team had to destroy it.

Despite this, the success of Beast Games has brought even more attention to MrBeast and his influence, making him an even bigger household name than before.