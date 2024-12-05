MrBeast reveals first thing Elon Musk said to him when they met

MrBeast described meeting Elon Musk in an episode of Theo Von’s podcast, and the tech mogul’s first words to him are leaving viewers equal parts amused and confused.

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is a proud fan of Elon Musk — so much so that his pinned tweet for the last two years has been a humorous interaction with the Tesla CEO after his acquisition of Twitter (now X).

While the two have had back-and-forths on social media for some time, Donaldson opened up about his first meeting with Musk in-person during a December 2024 episode of comedian Theo Von’s podcast, where he recalled meeting him at the Super Bowl.

Elon Musk’s first words to MrBeast were about X’s new name

“We bumped into each other once at the Super Bowl,” the YouTuber recalled. “He asked me, ‘Do I think people call X Twitter still, do they call it X?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, most people call it Twitter, I’ve noticed.’ He’s like, ‘Interesting.'”

(Topic begins at 1:39:50)

MrBeast’s description of the conversation went viral on social media, with users instantly making memes about Musk’s question regarding Twitter’s rebranding.

“‘Interesting,’ that’s peak Elon. The dude probably stayed up at night thinking about what MrBeast said,” one viewer commented.

“But Elon gave MrBeast a Super Official CEO title for X, MrBeast should inspire people to call it X,” another joked, referencing the YouTuber’s X bio, ‘X Super Official CEO.’

Despite both being obscenely rich pioneers in their respective industries, MrBeast doesn’t believe he’s on the same level as Musk after Theo Von compared the two during their conversation and explained why he hasn’t teamed up with Elon on a project.

“I mean, he’s pioneering in taking us to Mars, electric cars, talking with your phone through your brain, digging tunnels, fixing traffic — you know, getting rid of a trillion dollars of government waste now, and this and that …I’m pioneering funny videos.”

MrBeast’s ‘funny videos’ have earned him a massive viewing empire, crowning him the most-subscribed creator on YouTube and even scoring him his very own game show on Amazon set to release December 2024.