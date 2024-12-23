MrBeast reveals Beast Games is most-watched Amazon show in over 50 countries

MrBeast shared on social media that Beast Games is the number one most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video in over 50 countries.

MrBeast has made a name for himself as the most subscribed content creator on YouTube thanks to his over-the-top videos, big budgets and more. From his viral Squid Game video to burying himself alive for multiple days, the YouTuber has amassed millions of views throughout his career.

However, his brand new Amazon series Beast Games is raising the bar once again, the new reality TV show breaking multiple records, including the biggest cash prize for a show in the genre and many more.

Article continues after ad

Beast Games is the top Amazon Prime Video show in half the world

After months of anticipation, the first two episodes of Beast Games have finally dropped on Prime and according to MrBeast, the show is currently sitting at number one on the platform in over 50 countries worldwide.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) MrBeast himself shared the news that Beast Games is trending at the top spot on Amazon Prime across “almost half the countries on Earth.”

Article continues after ad

The list of countries mentioned by the YouTuber includes the US and UK, Australia, India and many more. However, the full list can be viewed via MrBeast’s post.

Article continues after ad

In the series, 1,000 contestants competed in a variety of different challenges in the hopes of bringing home the $5M cash prize. The series reportedly cost $100M to produce, including the $14M construction of “Beast City” in Toronto, Canada, where the competition took place.

Given that only the first two episodes of the show are out, these numbers are subject to change in the coming weeks and months as the remainder of the season is released.

Article continues after ad

For more Beast Games content, be sure to check out our breakdown of who has been eliminated each week, the challenges and rules explained and how contestants were picked for the reality TV show.