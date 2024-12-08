MrBeast reveals Amazon’s Beast Games spent $14M to build an entire city

YouTube star MrBeast has revealed that Amazon’s Beast Games spent $14 million to build a small city in a field for contestants.

Earlier this year, MrBeast announced that he’d be filming “the largest game show in history” with Amazon Prime. He shared a teaser on November 25, and announced that it’ll be released on December 19.

The YouTube star’s highly-anticipated show, Beast Games, features over 1,000 contestants competing for a staggering $5 million prize.

He’s revealed that the production cost exceeded $100 million. However, the project has faced controversy, with reports of crew members being hospitalized due to falling set pieces and contestants suing the YouTuber over “inhumane” working conditions.

MrBeast shares details about Beast Games

Despite the backlash, MrBeast continues to hype up the show. On December 8, he shared the immense scale of the production, revealing details about a custom-built city for the contestants.

“We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in.. December 19th is almost here,” he wrote in a post on X, accompanied by photos showing the set.

The post quickly racked up over 753,000 views, sparking mixed reactions in the replies. “That’s a crazy amount of money,” one person said. “This is awesome,” another wrote.

“I can’t wait for this!” a third added. Another asked, “How do you plan to recover your money back?” to which the content creator replied, “The goal is to make the best content possible not make money.”

MrBeast also responded to a critic saying he could “do more useful things with this amount of money.” The YouTuber replied, “Hmmm, it’s almost like this is a 10 episode Prime video show I made and not a 25 minute YouTube video.”

This comes after MrBeast revealed he set over 28 Guinness World Records while filming the show, including largest cash prize and most money given away in a first episode.