MrBeast reveals 2,000-person challenge where players qualified for Beast Games

MrBeast has revealed a 2,000-person challenge where players had to complete challenges to qualify for Beast Games, his new show on Amazon.

After months of hype, the first two episodes of MrBeast’s Beast Games have finally been released on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ve curated a list of challenges in each episode so far, but MrBeast has revealed even more content with a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

MrBeast put 2,000 people against each other in various challenges as a way to qualify for Beast Games in the video, with half of them moving on to the Amazon show.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast reveals extra Beast Games content

“Two thousand people are about to battle in a series of trials for a spot in my 10-episode Prime Video series called Beast Games,” he said at the start of the video.

In the first challenge, he separated the contestants into five groups of 400 and had each one of them work together to lift a 10,000-pound boulder at the end of a rope.

Article continues after ad

The winners of the first challenge were then tasked to find a briefcase placed on a pedestal in the arena, only to find that some of them contained a card that removed the contestant from the game.

Article continues after ad

For the third challenge, the 1,400 players remaining had to enter the arena to capture a flag placed by MrBeast’s team. In the end, they were left with just 1,100 contestants.

To cement their place in the Beast Games show, the last task for players was to form groups of 100 others to sit on a pedestal.

Jimmy quickly explained that if one person left the pedestal, the entire team would be disqualified. To up the ante, MrBeast revealed he was going to try to bribe people into leaving with offers of $5k, $50k, and $1M.

Article continues after ad

Nobody took the offer of $5,000 to leave the game, but as soon as the $50,000 offer was announced, one of the players jumped off the pedestal.

Article continues after ad

However, because she jumped before the timer had started, the player didn’t win the money and her team was still eliminated.

This left just 1,000 people remaining, with those people becoming the stars of Beast Games’ first two episodes.