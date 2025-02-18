MrBeast responds to “MrBroke” claims after being spotted flying economy

After being spotted on an economy flight, MrBeast replied to “MrBroke” claims on social media as fans joked about his sighting on a commercial plane.

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators in the world. Between his status as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform and his record-breaking reality TV series Beast Games, the content creator is constantly flying around the globe to create his next bit of innovative content.

While on a flight in February, 2025, MrBeast was spotted napping in his seat. One X user (formerly Twitter) snapped a picture of the streamer and captioned the post, “Is MrBeast now MrBroke?”

Article continues after ad

“He was reportedly spotted flying economy,” the caption further noted.

The post blew up on X, amassing hundreds of comments and millions of views to the point that MrBeast himself even responded and cleared the air.

MrBeast confirms he flies economy for a key reason

Replying directly to the original upload, MrBeast revealed that, given how often he flies and that his trips are sometimes last-minute, the only available seats tend to be in the economy section.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve flown Southwest multiple times already this year. Sometimes, when we need last-minute tickets, that’s all that’s available.”

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber added that he is sometimes “just chilling in the back of a plane with random fans due to these rushed plane tickets.”

After revealing that he does fly economy when the need arises, the response from fans was generally positive.

“That’s awesome! Lol, I wouldn’t mind sitting next to Mr. Beast, even if he passes out and ends up on my shoulder,” wrote an X user.

Others added, “Flying commercial don’t make you broke or cheap,” and “Jimmy is so humble, lol. He doesn’t care he’s worth over a billion dollars. If bro has to go somewhere, he is going somewhere.”

Article continues after ad

MrBeast has been traveling even more than usual lately. Between his Egyptian Pyramids video and his upcoming challenge in which two pilots will be required to live in a private jet for 100 days, 2025 is shaping up to be another globe-trotting adventure for the YouTuber.