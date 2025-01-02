MrBeast responds to criticism as family wears his merch during proposal

MrBeast has attempted to shut down criticism online for decking out attendants in his own merch during his proposal to fiance Thea Booysen.

2024 was a year of ups and downs for online sensation MrBeast. The YouTuber became the first ever creator on the platform to reach 300 million subscribers, and launched “the biggest gameshow ever” on Amazon in the form of Beast Games.

On the flip side, he’s found himself embroiled in multiple controversies including mold found in his new Lunchly products, accusations of crypto scamming, and lawsuits for unsafe conditions on the aforementioned Beast Games. With all that hanging over him, it’s no surprise that the creator would want to kick off 2025 on a high note.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast took to X on January 1, 2025, to announce his engagement to girlfriend (now fiancé) Thea Booysen. Like many things he does, the reveal was met with some backlash for outfitting Booysen’s family in MrBeast merch for the engagement photos. The criticism appears to have hit a soft spot as MrBeast offered a blunt response.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast attempts to shut down engagement criticism

The initial jab came from fellow YouTuber J Aubrey who pointed out the apparent absurdity of MrBeast, Booysen, and her family’s attire. “I’m sorry but it’s very funny that they’re all wearing his merch,” Aubrey posted on X.

Article continues after ad

Commenters were quick to throw in their own critiques of the situation. “He always feels so fake, even this feels like some more plugs for his merch,” one user opined. Others called the situation “creepy” or decried the moment as “corporate and soulless”.

Following the backlash, MrBeast himself responded with an explanation for the amount of merch present in photos. “It was cold in the house and I just happened to have some Christmas sweaters laying around,” he elaborated.

Article continues after ad

Many users aren’t buying the justification noting that despite the apparent chill in the air, everyone is in bare feet. A number of critics also pointed out that MrBeast can “definitely afford heating”. The YouTuber hasn’t deigned to reply to any questions regarding his response.