MrBeast responds to claims of “terrible” conditions for Beast Games contestants

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has responded to claims that competitors in his Beast Games series were subject to “terrible” conditions while filming.

Over the last few months, MrBeast has come under fire from a few different angles, with the most vocal of those coming from ex-employee Dawson French – also known as DogPack404 – about working conditions on the YouTuber’s videos. A number of those claims have been debunked and Donaldson has said he likely will sue.

Article continues after ad

At the same time, the YouTube megastar was hit with lawsuits about his Amazon-backed Beast Games series. Contestants have sued Donaldson claiming they filmed in “inhumane” conditions. A crew member was also hospitalized after a piece of the set fell on them.

MrBeast and his team had stayed silent on both matters for quite some time. Yet, with the series set to release on December 19, Donaldson has finally responded to the claims about the alleged “terrible” conditions they operated under.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We have tons of behind the scenes dropping when the show does to show how blown out of proportion these claims were,” he said on X.

“Just can’t release it now because it would spoil the games.”

Donaldson had previously noted that he stayed silent on a lot of the backlash towards him following advice from lawyers. Some of the investigations had been planned to take a few weeks but ended up taking months.

Article continues after ad

He noted that he had made a response video but it won’t see the light of day. “I made a little response video, but it’s just not my style,” he told Oompaville.

It remains to be seen as to when the behind-the-scenes footage from Beast Games will air. He may drop it immediately after the series goes live on Prime Video or give it a few weeks.