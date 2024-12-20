MrBeast responds to Beast Games controversy in behind-the-scenes video

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has responded to the reported Beast Games filming controversy during a meeting with contestants.

In the months leading up to the December 19 release of Beast Games, quite a few issues surrounding the show’s filming were reported by people present on set.

Las Vegas staff who worked on MrBeast’s initial qualifying video called for the YouTuber to be blacklisted from producing large events in the future due to various health and safety concerns.

Article continues after ad

Donaldson hasn’t publicly responded to these claims as of writing, but YouTubers Colin and Samir uploaded a behind-the-scenes documentary that shows MrBeast having meetings with all of the 1,000 contestants.

A player asked Donaldson about the controversy surrounding the Las Vegas filming during one meeting, prompting him to respond.

MrBeast breaks silence on Las Vegas Beast Games issues

“It might be controversial but are you okay with all the articles and stuff coming out?” asked the player.

MrBeast responded: “Obviously, there was a lot of things not true like there’s saying there’s broken bones, they’re saying we’re paying people hush money.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jimmy also asked the players what they thought about the alleged issues, and many made it clear that they hadn’t seen anything bad during the Las Vegas qualifier.

(Topic starts at 18:05)

“We agree, we didn’t see any of that,” she said. “I just thought it was really ridiculous.”

Another player spoke up about the situation: “It was disappointing for sure because we knew that wasn’t the case.”

The entire group Jimmy was talking to also agreed that they had a good experience during the Las Vegas filming, and were excited to continue with Beast Games.

Article continues after ad

Beast Games’ first two episodes aired on December 19 to a ton of support from fans, with some even considering it to be the perfect show to watch with your family during Christmas.