MrBeast reveals “big goal” behind Beast Games as more creator TV series likely

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has responded to a report that says his Beast Games series has further opened the door to similar series.

Over the years, a few online creators have attempted to branch out from social media and get more involved with mainstream stuff. That has included a few failed attempts at TV shows, numerous podcasts, and even Super Bowl adverts.

There have been a few success stories though, with MrBeast’s Beast Games being the biggest. The series, which takes inspiration from Netflix’s Squid Game, has been dominating on Amazon in the last few weeks.

According to Business Insider, that popularity has prompted other outlets to look for more influencer content too as they want to replicate the success of Beast Games.

Beast Games success is spawning more creator shows

As per their report, “agents, producers, and creator-side executives” have told Business Insider that “they’ve seen a general uptick in studios and streamers wanting to work with creators.”

For the most part, interest has been expressed in “creator-led travel and sports projects and ways to use YouTube talent in live entertainment.”

Donalson admitted that was what he wanted to come from Beast Games too. “That was the goal, open doors for other creators,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Replicating the success would, no doubt, be difficult. MrBeast is by far the biggest YouTuber on the planet and has a massive presence across different platforms.

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, are possibly the closest and they will have their own HBO Max series with Paul American. After that, it’s a tough ask for anyone else.