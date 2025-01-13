MrBeast responds after latest charity project becomes worst-performing video

MrBeast has responded after his latest charity video “I helped 2,000 people walk again” became his worst-performing video in months.

On Saturday, January 11, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson uploaded his latest charity video where he partnered with a robotics company to create and give away 2,000 prosthetic legs to amputees.

After the video was posted, Donaldson took to his X account to share his thoughts about US healthcare, revealing that many of the people he helped walk again were from America.

“Just uploaded a video where we helped 2,000 amputees walk again. Many lived in America and it feels so disgusting that in a country with this much wealth, a f**ken YouTuber is their only option to get a prosthetic leg. We need to fix this,” he said.

However, the MrBeast video stats quickly made their way around social media, revealing that out of the last 10 videos MrBeast’s team uploaded, this latest one is performing the worst.

MrBeast’s ‘I Helped 2,000 people Walk Again’ becomes worst-performing video

The MrBeast Stats page on X revealed the stats of his latest video, sharing that over the first 24 hours after it was uploaded, it received significantly fewer views and likes.

“Views: 24,068,759 [20.3M Less]. Likes: 1,529,032 [731K Less],” it said.”

A user responded, mentioning that it would be a “fair argument” that he doesn’t do philanthropy videos “just for the views.”

“I’m as much of a cynic as anyone else, but realistically this could be a fair argument that he doesn’t do those types of videos just for the views/$$,” they said.

This prompted MrBeast to respond, confirming that he “knew the video wouldn’t perform well.”

“Yeah I knew the video wouldn’t perform well but that’s fine, I genuinely just wanted to help people and shine a lot on a problem,” he said.

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has had a hyped-up video not perform well on YouTube, either. Back in October, Donaldson’s video with Twitch star Kai Cenat and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed became the worst-performing video he had all year.

