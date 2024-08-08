MrBeast quietly releases toy line amid backlash over Ava Kris Tyson allegations

YouTube star MrBeast has released a line of toys in a move that many netizens are giving the side-eye due to ongoing backlash surrounding the influencer and his brand.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is more than YouTube’s most-subscribed creator. He’s also branched out into the candy biz, starting his own line of hugely successful ‘Feastables’ chocolate bars, and even launched his own fast food chain, MrBeast Burger, in 2020.

Now, he’s looking to lock down the toy market, quietly unveiling his new line of interactive ‘MrBeast Lab – Swarms’ toys in summer 2024.

The YouTuber is calling them the “greatest toy on earth,” offering 100 ‘swarms’ creatures for kids to collect by mixing up and shaking a colorful concoction in a faux ‘test tube.’

YouTube channel ‘Moose Top TV Commercials’ first uploaded an advertisement for the toys on July 19, 2024. Although the toy line’s launch was quiet at first, receiving no mention on MrBeast’s social channels, it’s since sparked a massive conversation online.

In fact, listings for the toys are available on Target’s website, and some shoppers have found the Swarms collection while browsing through Target and Walmart stores in the wild. However, MrBeast himself has yet to officially address the launch after first partnering with Moose Toys in January 2024.

Netizens aren’t too keen on the YouTuber’s latest business venture, however. It comes hot on the heels of controversy surrounding MrBeast’s former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, who was accused of behaving inappropriately with minors online in July 2024.

“First I’ve heard of it,” one user wrote on Twitter/X. “Holy, they have been having a rough few weeks.”

“And [their] target audience is kids,” another said. “Nah, MrBeast having a bad year.”

“Bro does not care lol, literally how can you drop a toy for kids right after the Kris Tyson stuff?” yet another wrote.

Thus far, MrBeast has not addressed the situation since announcing an internal investigation regarding Tyson’s online behavior in late July.

Since then, more allegations against MrBeast and his team have surfaced, with one former employee claiming that the YouTube star knowingly hired a sex offender to work at his company.