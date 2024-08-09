MrBeast promises “full investigation” & YouTube company changes in leaked email

MrBeast is promising a “full investigation” and changes to his iconic YouTube company according to a leaked email.

Back in July, longtime MrBeast friend and staff member Ava Kris Tyson was accused of having inappropriate conversations with underage fans.

She responded just days later and announced that she parted ways with the company. Not long after that, the internet received a response from Donaldson himself who promised to investigate the “disgusting” situation.

Instagram: mrbeast

An internal email leaked in early August 2024, but many weren’t convinced that it was really from inside the YouTuber’s production company. The Associated Press confirmed its legitimacy on August 9, and it promises more than just a simple investigation.

“Dear Team Beast,” it reads. “I wanted to update all of you on the recent concerns that have been raised online and in the press. As I mentioned in my tweet a couple of weeks ago, we’ve hired Quinn Emanual, a top-tier law firm, to do a full investigation of the Ava Tyson allegations.

“We also asked them to expand the scope to include a full assessment of our internal culture and to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company. While the process is not complete, I have enough preliminary information at this point that I am announcing several changes today.”

He continued: “As your leader, I take responsibility, and I am committed to continue to improve and evolve my leadership style. While I have been mostly focused on creating content, launching Feastables, building our community, and leading our philanthropic efforts, I recognize that I also need to create a culture that makes all our employees feel safe and allows them to do their best work.”

On top of the investigation, MrBeast announced that they are working towards a “more inclusive” environment as well as mandatory training sessions on safety, sexual harassment, and more.

The YouTube production company hired an outside firm to review their existing policies, and are giving employees the ability to anonymously share their thoughts about the company.

While the leaked memo may give some fans hope, shortly after it was shared online, one of MrBeast’s former employees confirmed that the YouTuber had knowingly hired a registered sex offender.

This was followed up by his ex appearing to call him a “weirdo” in a series of cryptic posts.