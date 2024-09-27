MrBeast producer reportedly threatened to fire ‘Beast Games’ staff for not wanting to clean poop

A staff member from MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ production in Las Vegas was reportedly threatened with termination for showing reluctance after being asked to clean an overflowed porta potty.

On September 26, Las Vegas 3 news reported that production staff that worked on MrBeast’s Amazon Prime game show ‘Beast Games’ have called for the YouTuber to be blacklisted.

They reported several health and safety concerns, including mishandling of belongings and lack of immediate medical care for some contestants.

Among those issues was an incident with the portable restrooms set up on the field to accommodate the 2,000 contestants. One of the local staff, Kara, alleged that one of the contestants approached her team with their sleeping bag covered in poop because one of the porta potties that he was sleeping near had overflowed.

YouTube: MrBeast

According to Kara, a member of MrBeast’s team ordered a contestant wrangler – one of the locally hired people in charge of organizing the two thousand contestants – to clean the mess and threatened termination when they expressed reluctance.

She spoke with the “extremely upset” worker after and shared that they were not given the proper equipment or training needed to clean up human excrement. Fortunately, Kara and the worker found some gloves in a different part of the stadium.

According to the staffer, the MrBeast producer who ordered the contestant wrangler to clean the waste was reprimanded for their actions.

“That’s a major OSHA violation. You don’t ask people to clean porta potties like that,” she said.

Kara also went on to blast the production as a whole. She said: “I’ve never done a production that was so unprepared. No systems in place for anything. [Impossible] to get an answer out of anyone.”

Another production worker named Rick spoke out against the quality of the Las Vegas production, calling it the “most unprofessional production” and slammed the “terrible” communication on set.

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has faced backlash regarding the Beast Games production. A group of contestants filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber for “inhumane conditions” and one crew member was reportedly hospitalized after a piece of the set fell on them.

