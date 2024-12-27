MrBeast plots new Squid Game video with Season 2 challenges

MrBeast has teased a follow-up to his most popular video of all time, in the form of a second IRL Squid Game.

The Korean drama, which pits down-on-their-luck individuals against each other in a series of gruesome challenges, returned with its second season on December 26 and it’s proven to be a massive hit.

Its first season was so successful that MrBeast created his own IRL version of the show three years ago and it’s still his most-watched video of all time with 682M views.

His IRL Squid Game used challenges from the first season and recreated them, albeit in a safer environment, and awarded $456,000 to the winner.

Now, the creator expressed interest in a part two and hinted at such a project in a December 27 post, but the reaction has been mixed.

MrBeast wants to do another IRL Squid Games, but not everyone is excited

In a post on X, MrBeast asked his viewers if they’d be interested in him doing another Squid Games video.

“Should I recreate Squid Games 2 in real life like we did with the first season?” he inquired.

Right away, users quickly chimed in with their thoughts and suggestions on how to improve on the first video.

“Yesss but with youtubers/twitch streamers with love in their hearts,” commented ConnorEatsPants.

“Yes, you also should try and bring back a few last time contestants so they can guide the new contestants, just like in season 2,” another remarked.

A few others urged the YouTuber to open up the competition to international viewers to give even more people a chance to participate.

Not everyone was in favor of a return to Squid Game, however. “Nobody cares about season 2 tbh,” one dismissed.

“Naw it’s mid at best. How about you recreate the Hunger Games?” recommended someone else.

“Do something original,” suggested another.

So far, there’s no indication if MrBeast will go ahead with another Squid Game video, but this isn’t the first time he discussed the show’s second season.

Just before Squid Game’s second season dropped, MrBeast sent a message to Netflix reminding viewers that the third episode of his Amazon show Beast Games was coming out too, sparking a friendly rivalry between the shows.