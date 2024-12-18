MrBeast literally rented out the Egyptian pyramids for upcoming YouTube video

MrBeast reveals he will be renting out three Egyptian pyramids and have completely private access for an upcoming video.

MrBeast has made a name for himself by going above and beyond when it comes to creating his YouTube videos, something that has become a big factor in him becoming the most subscribed content creator on the platform.

From his viral Squid Game video to many more, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is no stranger to thinking outside the box. During an appearance on Beyond the Records, a podcast hosted by Olympian Noah Lyles, MrBeast revealed that he has an upcoming video that will drop him right in the middle of the Egyptian pyramids.

Article continues after ad

The full podcast episode has not been released yet but Lyle provided fans with an early taste of their conversation via TikTok.

MrBeast will have private access to the Egyptian Pyramids

While MrBeast admitted that his Egypt video has not yet been filmed, he revealed that he will have total private access to the site for over half a week.

Article continues after ad

“We got all three of the Pyramids of Egypt for 100 hours. I’m gonna do a video where they let me explore anywhere I want in the Pyramids,” announced MrBeast.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber then broke down his intention behind the upcoming video, detailing how he and some of his friends will get to “sleep in the Pyramids” and have the area “all to ourselves.”

When Lyle and his co-hosts asked how he even got permission to film at the pyramids, MrBeast noted that he worked with the Egyptian Government to make his idea a reality.

“I’d never been inside of it. I want to just find secrets and go through all the rooms and tombs and that kind of stuff.”

Article continues after ad

A tour guide will be along for the journey to help explain the different areas of each pyramid and provide some expert knowledge on the history and context of the ancient location. Donaldson expressed how he wants to bring his audience along for the journey and showcase “rooms that no one’s seen publically.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m so excited because there are all these secret corridors deep below too. I don’t know what to expect.”

Article continues after ad

While he then admitted he is not someone who “really believes in ghosts” he has enlisted some friends who do to take part in the video with him and that they’ll be “bringing all sorts of gadgets to sense out ghosts.”

It’s not just on YouTube that MrBeast is defying the odds, his upcoming TV show BeastGames is set to break multiple records, including the biggest cash prize of any reality series in the history of the genre.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast has not yet revealed when this upcoming video will be dropping on his channel, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated so you don’t miss out on seeing the YouTuber uncover the mysteries of Ancient Egypt and its famous pyramids.