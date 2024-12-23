MrBeast hits back against critic for negative Beast Games review

MrBeast has called out a negative review of Beast Games online, defending the new reality TV show and the thousands of people who worked on the project.

MrBeast has cemented himself as one of the most watched content creators in recent years, solidifying his spot as the most subscribed content creator on YouTube thanks to his over-the-top videos and out-of-the-box concepts.

Whether it be his viral Squid Game video, collaborations with Kai Cenat or other notable videos, the YouTuber has amassed a cult following and brings in hundreds of thousands of views for each piece of content he releases. Stepping out of his comfort zone and helming his biggest project yet, MrBeast has partnered with Amazon Prime Video for a brand new reality TV series, Beast Games.

The new series has broken multiple records according to Mr Beast, including the biggest cash prize for a show in the genre and many more.

Now that the first two episodes of Beast Games are out, both critics and audiences have finally shared their thoughts online after months of build-up and anticipation. While Beast Games is already a smash hit and is currently the number one show on Prime Video across 50 countries, not everyone has been loving Mr Beast’s new project.

MrBeast responds to negative Beast Games review

In a recent X post (formerly Twitter), MrBeast called out a particularly negative review of Beast Games and defended the show. When responding to another X user who called the negative reception to Beast Games a “shock value” response, the YouTuber responded in the comments section with his thoughts on the matter.

“Sad one person who doesn’t like me can just label something a thousand people poured their lives into a 2/10 when it’s clearly not.”

MrBeast then added, “The show as future episodes drop is phenomenal especially once we get the number of contestants down and you get to know them!”

The first two episodes of Beast Games are currently available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping each week.

